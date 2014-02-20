20Q with George Heller

Feb 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with GEORGE HELLER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Apostle manager/producer, George Heller.

1. My first job was… I worked as an intern/personal assistant to the actor, Andrew McCarthy, on a low budget horror-comedy movie in New York City called DEAD FUNNY during the summer on 1994.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be…a politician.

3. I collect… nothing.

4. My favorite word is… yes.

5. I’m a big fan of… USC Football.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… treat others the way you would like to be treated.

7. I have always wanted to… learn how to surf.

8. The best thing I have ever read is…Tender Bar by JR Moehringer.

9. People often tell me that I… look like the guy from House of Cards (Corey Stoll).

10. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d…take a nap.

11. I am really proud of…my family.

12. The best thing about being a manager is…working with talented writers and directors.

13. I spend way too much time… surfing the internet.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is…my family.

15. It really bothers me when… people are hateful.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is…nothing.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is…write what they perceive the market wants in detriment to their own voice and vision.

18. I find inspiration in…running.

19. The three websites I visit most often are…ESPN, CNN, Deadline.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…am ambidextrous.