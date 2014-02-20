20Q with Dawn Frederick

Feb 28, 2014 by Krista

20 QUESTIONS with DAWN FREDERICK

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Red Sofa Literary Agency founder, Dawn Frederick.

1. My first job was… at a bookstore. 🙂

2. If I wasn’t an agent, I would likely be… a lawyer. I took the LSAT and even started considering law schools about 12 yrs ago.

3. I collect… shoes. I have a bit of an obsession with Danskos and Keens.

4. My favorite word is… Abso-fucking-lutely

5. I’m a big fan of… Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… to do what I love and not look back.

7. I have always wanted to… live in New Zealand.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The Phantom Tollbooth. It found me in 1st grade and changed my life as a reader forever.

9. People often tell me that I… smile all the time.

10. My favorite quote is… “Isn’t this everyone’s Point of View?” asked Tock, looking around curiously. “Of course not,” replied Alec. . . “It’s only mine, and you certainly can’t always look at things from someone else’s Point of View. For instance, from here that looks like a bucket of water,” he said, pointing to a bucket of water; “but from an elephant’s just a cool drink, and to a fish, of course, its home. So you see, the way you see things depends a great deal on where you look at them from.” -Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth

11. I find inspiration in… the ever elusive random moments of time alone, always clears the head and gives the clarity of mind needed to be my social bee self.

12. The best thing about being an agent is… seeing the smiles on my authors’ faces when their books get published.

13. I spend way too much time… watching really bad (but still really good) TV shows. Pretty Little Liars anyone?

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my friend Scott, we’re talking Jeopardy level genius.

15. It really bothers me when… someone keeps tapping their car brakes while driving.

16. The worst thing about being an agent is… realizing I’ll never be able to read every single new book that comes out. Not enough time in the day (or life).

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… putting the figurative cart before the horse and trying to rush the process. Success rarely happens overnight for any author.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… find my best friends, go roller skating, have a drinks afterwards, and end it reading a good book.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Twitter, Publisher’s Marketplace, Facebook.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… used to play the oboe. (I was good enough to get a small scholarship to college with it no less).