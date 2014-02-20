20Q with Ava Jamshidi

Feb 17, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with AVA JAMSHIDI

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Industry Entertainment Manager/Producer, Ava Jamshidi.

1. My first job was… as a production intern on the film SLACKERS.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… in Animation or Visual FX

3. I collect… Audrey Hepburn memorabilia

4. My favorite word is… it’s a sentence: “business affairs is calling”

5. I’m a big fan of… classic films and cartoons

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… assume any client will leave you at some point, it’s why we represent more than one person.

7. I have always wanted to… teleport

8. The best thing I have ever read is… something I hope to say when I’m about to start reading a new script.

9. People often tell me that I… am nice.

10. My favorite quote is… something way too inappropriate for this interview.

11. I find inspiration in… classic films.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… being creative.

13. I spend way too much time… watching football.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my Dad.

15. It really bothers me when… politics and nepotism put creativity in the backseat.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… there’s nothing really bad about it.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… not networking.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… surround myself with friends, watch all my favorite old movies and drink. A lot.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… deadline.com, io9, msn.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… have a degree in computer engineering.