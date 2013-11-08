Podcast – Rhett Reese

Nov 8, 2013 by

zombieland

We talk to Zombieland and G.I. Joe Retaliation screenwriter, Rhett Reese about how he handles bad script notes, what the first screenplay he ever wrote is, working with Amazon Studios on Zombieland the TV series and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:34 — 41.9MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

 

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This