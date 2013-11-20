Podcast – Jewerl Ross

Nov 20, 2013 by

Jewerl Ross

We talk to literary manager/producer, Jewerl Ross about starting his own management company, the potential pitfalls of being a manager/producer, how aspiring screenwriters can stand out in a query, what the Black List can do for a screenwriting career, who the most romantic of the romance poets is and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:18 — 48.4MB)

Listen to Stitcher

(During the podcast, Jewerl mentions a script consultant; Jewerl wanted listeners to know that her name is Lee Jessup and she can be reached at the email address lee at leejessup dot com and at   www.leejessup.com.)

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This