Podcast – Jewerl Ross
We talk to literary manager/producer, Jewerl Ross about starting his own management company, the potential pitfalls of being a manager/producer, how aspiring screenwriters can stand out in a query, what the Black List can do for a screenwriting career, who the most romantic of the romance poets is and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:18 — 48.4MB)
(During the podcast, Jewerl mentions a script consultant; Jewerl wanted listeners to know that her name is Lee Jessup and she can be reached at the email address lee at leejessup dot com and at www.leejessup.com.)
