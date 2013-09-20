20Q with VMK Fewings

Sep 30, 2013 by Krista

20 QUESTIONS with VMK FEWINGS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about the Stone Masters Series and Enthrall author, VMK Fewings.

1. My first job was… in a book store.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… working in the film industry.

3. I collect… experiences. Both real and imagined.

4. My favorite word is… Wow!

5. I’m a big fan of… Game of Thrones, Borgias, and Sherlock, the latest incarnation of the world famous detective on the BBC. My love for it is elementary.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… write every day.

7. I have always wanted to… visit Florence.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Search, by Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens.

9. People often tell me that I… have an accent. I don’t, but you do.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… my latest work in progress 😉

11. I find inspiration in… everything I see and hear.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… I get to visit other realities.

13. I spend way too much time… caught in L.A.‘s smog-soaked traffic.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… my husband. Seriously, he’s hilarious.

15. It really bothers me when… I see an animal mistreated.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… I can’t think of one.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… submit work too soon. Usually most manuscripts need several rewrites at least.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours…I’d spend it with my family and friends in an ice-cream shop, wearing P.J.’s.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Facebook, Twitter and Goodreads. And now Scripts & Scribes!

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… I’m a science fiction fan.