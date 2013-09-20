20Q with Vince Hernandez

20 QUESTIONS with VINCE HERNANDEZ

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Charismagic creator and Aspen Comics Editor-in-Chief, Vince Hernandez.

1. My first job was… bagging groceries at my local Vons.

2. If I wasn’t a writer or editor, I would likely be… a rap star.

3. I collect… comic books! But only because I get a bunch free from work.

4. My favorite word is… Really? But it has to be used as a question only otherwise it would be the F word.

5. I’m a big fan of… positive people.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… It’s never as bad or as good as people will say (Regarding feedback on my writing).

7. I have always wanted to… meet Elizabeth Hurley

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

9. People often tell me that I… am too positive, which is inherently incorrect.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Charismagic.

11. I find inspiration in… other inspiring people.

12. The best thing about being a professional editor/writer is… being able to write amazing stories that people will eventually read.

13. I spend way too much time… writing stores I hope will be amazing that people will eventually want to read!

14. The coolest person in my cell phone is… Tony my tow truck guy.

15. It really bothers me when… people blame others for failure.

16. The worst thing about being a professional editor/writer is… deadlines.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… worrying too much about making a unique concept without developing characters that readers can relate to.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… not answer the next two questions—hope you understand, Kevin!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Espn.com, i09.com and HuffingtonPost.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… was once a professional DJ.