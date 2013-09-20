20Q with Kelli Stanley

Sep 30, 2013 by Krista

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about City of Secrets and Nox Dormienda author, Kelli Stanley.

1. My first job was… working as a trail guide for my family’s horseback riding stable.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a theatrical or film director and actress.

3. I collect… Golden Age and Silver Age comic books, World’s Fair memorabilia, ephemera from the ‘30s and ‘40s, early or first editions of noir and hardboiled novels, old-time radio shows, vintage jewelry, eclectic antiques, DVDs, fedoras …

4. My favorite word is… Love. Followed by “published.”

5. I’m a big fan of… ‘80s New Wave bands, Hillary Clinton, and the one and only William Shatner (and the original Star Trek universe)

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… finish the damn book (from my friend and fellow author Rebecca Cantrell)

7. I have always wanted to… drive coast-to-coast across the country on a three or four month trip

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… crime fiction: Farewell, My Lovely.

9. People often tell me that I… look like a mystery writer (it’s the hat)

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… City of Secrets

11. I find inspiration in… history, film noir, music, nature, traveling, conferences, friends, and sometimes riding the bus

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… belonging to a supportive and wonderful community, connecting with readers, and hopefully making a positive difference in the world

13. I spend way too much time… on my cell phone

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… the aforementioned Rebecca Cantrell

15. It really bothers me when… I see racism, sexism, homophobia and other kinds of discrimination, as well as political attempts to erode social freedoms in society … we seem to be repeating the mistakes of the last century

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… reading online “reviews” from people who should never have picked up your book

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… working without a basic outline — it’s like a safety net

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… text my friends who write zombie novels and ask them what to do

19. The three websites I visit most often are… my Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/kellistanley; Rhapsody: http://www.rhapsody.com; IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… have written three (unproduced) screenplays and a lot of poetry.