20Q with Karen McCullah

Sep 30, 2013 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Legally Blonde & Ugly Truth screenwriter, Karen McCullah.

1. My first job was… McDonalds.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a mermaid or a talk show host.

3. I collect… funny friends.

4. My favorite word is… fuckwit.

5. I’m a big fan of… Lost.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten… make the first act shorter.

7. I have always wanted to… speak another language fluently and discover Atlantis.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Rumi’s poetry.

9. People often tell me that I… look like someone who I don’t think I look like. And that I’m very tan.

10. I really think that my best work (produced or not) is… Panic Zone (not yet produced) and Loose Drunken Women (not yet produced).

11. I find inspiration in… reading great books.

12. The best thing about being a writer is… creating your own world and controlling all the people who live in it. Ånd working in your pajamas.

13. I spend way too much time… online.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… my BFF Patrick Muldoon.

15. It really bothers me when… my dog forgets she’s housetrained.

16. The worst thing about being a writer is… when you’re asked to do free steps.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… obsessing about their first script instead of moving on to the next one. And the next one. And the next one.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… gather all my friends to have a party in my pool, get hammered and have lots of sex.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Amazon, Facebook and Twitter so I can check the Hollywood 311 feed and see what/who the police are chasing every time a helicopter hovers over my neighborhood.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… usually write in long hand on yellow pads, then type it in later.