20Q with James Lucas Jones

Sep 30, 2013 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Oni Press Editor-in-Chief, James Lucas Jones.

1. My first job was… in eight-grade, bussing tables at the family-owned pizza place around the corner from our house.

2. If I wasn’t an editor, I would likely be… a teacher or a hobo.

3. I collect… too much stuff! A lot of books, a lot of LEGOs.

4. My favorite word is… Go.

5. I’m a big fan of… NBA basketball, Wes Anderson, and quirky books.

6. The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten… “You can get glad in the same pants you got mad in.”

7. I have always wanted to… go to Belize.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Kurt Vonnegut’s Breakfast of Champions.

9. People often tell me that I… resemble a Hell’s Angel in my driver’s license photo.

10. I really think that my best published work is… I can’t pick a favorite or a best. It would change from moment to moment. Right now the pages on my desk from THE SECRET HISTORY OF D.B. COOPER #5 are amazing and I can’t wait for people to see them in July. The work Bryan Lee O’Malley, colorist Nathan Fairbairn, and designer Keith Wood poured into the new color SCOTT PILGRIM hardcover is just spectacular. I’m really excited about our unannounced Ulises Farinas project. Ask me tomorrow and I’m sure the answer would be totally different.

11. I find inspiration in… more things than I could name. Friendship, family, literature, film, crazy LEGO sculpture.

12. The best thing about being a professional editor is… getting to read my favorite comics before you do!

13. I spend way too much time… at work.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Oni Press editor Charlie Chu.

15. It really bothers me when… people spell Oni in all caps but leave Press in mixed case.

16. The worst thing about being a professional editor is… the struggle between commercial and creative.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… burying the lead! Who your character is, what they want, and what’s standing in their way should be clear from the first paragraph of a pitch.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… stock up on donuts and whiskey, gather the family, and hunker down in the bunker.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Robot6.comicbookresources.com, brothers-brick.com, and blazersedge.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… have never seen the movie Titanic.