20Q with James Hudnall

Sep 30, 2013 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Harsh Realm and Alpha Flight writer, James Hudnall.



1. My first job was… Paperboy

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be…Internet Consultant (my other job)

3. I collect… movies

4. My favorite word is… axiom

5. I’m a big fan of… free thinking and independence.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten…”If you want to be a writer, write something.” Said to me my Raymond Feist, fantasy writer

7. I have always wanted to… direct movies

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…my idea of best thing is in constant flux. But Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien is a book few writers could ever hope to beat.

9. People often tell me that I… am too skinny. Just kidding.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…yet to come

11. I find inspiration in…real life stories and history.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is…being able to create freely express ideas beyond the norm.

13. I spend way too much time… as a consumer not a producer

14. The most famous person in my cell phone is…actor Adam Baldwin (was Andrew Breitbart who recently died)

15. It really bothers me when… people believe lies and propaganda

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is…the feast or famine income

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is…thinking you’re competing with other people’s success.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d…contact everyone I care for to say my last words to them

19. The three websites I visit most often are…The Drudge Report, Popurls.com, Reason.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…am a critic of politics but not political or partisan. I like to say I’m not political I’m anti-political.