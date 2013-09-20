20Q with Alex Litvak

Sep 30, 2013 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ALEX LITVAK

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Predators and The Three Musketeers screenwriter, Alex Litvak.



1. My first job was… an usher at a movie theater. It was the best way to see movies for free and earn money for college.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a shrink, a rabbi, a journalist or work for the CIA (jobs I actually considered)

3. I collect… experiences and memories.

4. My favorite word is… too many to choose from. But as a screenwriter, nothing beats the hard earned combo of exhilaration and exhaustion of typing “The End.”

5. I’m a big fan of… Game Of Thrones.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… “Write”

7. I have always wanted to… play guitar.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Social Network & Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

9. People often tell me that I… am from New York. I am not, but I take it as a compliment.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… one I am yet to write.

11. I find inspiration in… deadlines.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… making money doing what you love.

13. I spend way too much time… worrying about stuff.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Jon Stewart. Not really. But I wish he was.

15. It really bothers me when… people flake.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… dealing with stupid notes.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… aspiring to write and never doing a thing about it.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… try to spend with the people I care about.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline Hollywood, Ain’t It Cool News and Wikipedia.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am working on a romantic comedy.