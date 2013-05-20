Podcast – Tim Dowling
We talk to Role Models and This Means War screenwriter, Tim Dowling about his writing process, if being an actor helps with dialogue and how he prepares for pitches and more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:01 — 65.3MB)
