Podcast – Stephen Christy

We talk to Archaia Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Christy about the process of evaluating submissions, Graphic novels vs. monthly titles and the differences between the big two comic book publishers Marvel and DC and Archaia Entertainment and more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:01 — 56.1MB)
