Podcast – Stephen Christy

May 20, 2013 by Kevin

We talk to Archaia Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Christy about the process of evaluating submissions, Graphic novels vs. monthly titles and the differences between the big two comic book publishers Marvel and DC and Archaia Entertainment and more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.