20Q with Matt Hawkins

Dec 3, 2012 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Top Cow President/COO and Think Tank writer/creator, Matt Hawkins.

1. My first job was… a paperboy.

2. If I wasn’t President of Top Cow, I would likely be… a scientist.

3. I collect… nothing…this one skipped me for some reason.

4. My favorite word is… bizarre.

5. I’m a big fan of… Mark Millar.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… to always put your work in a drawer and pull it out a few days later to rewrite it.

7. I have always wanted to… climb the pyramids in Egypt.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Childhood’s End by Arthur C. Clarke.

9. People often tell me that I… am complicated and conflicted.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Think Tank.

11. I find inspiration in… nature, science and biomimetics.

12. The best thing about working in comics/entertainment is… it’s fun.

13. I spend way too much time… on social media and answering email.

14. The coolest person in my cell phone is… Dr. Dre.

15. It really bothers me when… people say they’ll do something and then don’t do it. Passive aggressive people piss me off.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… deadlines.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… expecting it to be right the first time.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d spend the remaining time with my sons.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… bleedingcool.com, comicbookresources.com and deadline.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…am a professional soccer referee and sang in an 80’s cover bad.