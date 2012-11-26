Podcast – Melton and Dunstan

Nov 26, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to screenwriters / authors / filmmakers, Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton about the key to making a writing partnership work, creating truly scary moments, writing a sequel to an established franchise and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

