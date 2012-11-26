Podcast – Melton and Dunstan
We talk to screenwriters / authors / filmmakers, Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton about the key to making a writing partnership work, creating truly scary moments, writing a sequel to an established franchise and much more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:12 — 68.9MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016
4:04 pm, March 26, 2013| this movie was decent but it has eaisly ONE OF THE BEST, MOST SATISFYING ENDINGS EVER!!!!!! no hyperbole. i highly recommend watching this movie just for the ending alone. i literally yelled out loud FUCK YES!!! and was clapping my hands (the audience was also doing that!). it’s that good. USUCK, no offense but i pray there will NOT be a 3rd movie. this movie ends things so perfectly that a 3rd movie would tarnish/ruin part 2 s ending. also what’s a bummer is no unrated version of this movie. so much of the gore (early released pics of the artwork dismembered guy on the wall, etc, etc was either cut from the movie or is so hard to make out in the film that it renders much of it a waste. shame too because the gore in this footage above looks fantastic!