Podcast – Jennifer Bosworth
We talk to YA author, Jennifer Bosworth about her debut novel Struck, how she came up with a character who’s a human lightning rod, transitioning from writing dark stories for adults to writing for teenagers, landing her agent after a pitch fest, and shooting a film-quality book trailer.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:24 — 42.8MB)
