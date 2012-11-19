Podcast – Jennifer Bosworth

Nov 19, 2012 by Krista

We talk to YA author, Jennifer Bosworth about her debut novel Struck, how she came up with a character who’s a human lightning rod, transitioning from writing dark stories for adults to writing for teenagers, landing her agent after a pitch fest, and shooting a film-quality book trailer.

Listen to the entire interview below.

