Podcast – James Asmus

We talk to award winning playwright, comedian and comic book writer, James Asmus about how performing comedy helps his writing, transitioning from playwright to comic book writer, Amelia Earhart – Jungle Princess and more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

