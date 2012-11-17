Podcast – James Asmus
We talk to award winning playwright, comedian and comic book writer, James Asmus about how performing comedy helps his writing, transitioning from playwright to comic book writer, Amelia Earhart – Jungle Princess and more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:43 — 61.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016