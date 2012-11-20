20Q with Sheri Fink

Nov 28, 2012 by Krista

20 QUESTIONS with SHERI FINK

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about best-selling children’s author, Sheri Fink.

1. My first job was… a receptionist at a real estate company. However, I had numerous entrepreneurial jobs as a kid: greeting card designer, wreath maker, bracelet braider, Barbie clothes designer, and more.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a magical unicorn.

3. I collect… amazing friends and memorable moments.

4. My favorite word is… enchanting.

5. I’m a big fan of… Katy Perry, Disneyland, The Golden Girls, 80’s music, Jack Canfield, and all things pink and sparkly.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… write completely from the heart and don’t hold back.

7. I have always wanted to… be on Sesame Street.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Watership Down by Richard Adams.

9. People often tell me that I… inspire them.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… yet to come. 🙂

11. I find inspiration in… many things, but especially in life experiences and nature.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… working in my pajamas.

13. I spend way too much time… reading about what my friends are doing on Facebook.

14. The coolest person in my cell phone is… Sylvester Stallone…seriously, well okay, it’s a picture of him from Comic-Con, but it is in my cell phone! 🙂

15. It really bothers me when… the Internet goes down and I can’t access email and Facebook.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… some misguided people don’t realize how much work we actually do during the day.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… worrying about what other people think too much.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… treat everyone I know to the best day ever at Disneyland. Ice cream and mouse ears for everyone!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube. (I find inspiration on each of them in their own special way.)

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… love Halloween but I hate scary movies. I have two Halloween costumes this year: Lara Croft and Candyland!