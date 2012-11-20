20Q with Erik Larsen

Nov 9, 2012 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ERIK LARSEN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about comic book writer/artist/creator, Erik Larsen.

1. My first job was… drawing comics. Pretty much my only job. The first book I worked on was Megaton.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… sponging off my parents.

3. I collect… comic books and comic book original art.

4. My favorite word is… I don’t actually have a favorite word.

5. I’m a big fan of… Jack Kirby comic books.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… nobody has really given me any useful advice. I wish they had.

7. I have always wanted to… have superpowers.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… pretty impossible to narrow down to a single anything.

9. People often tell me that I… hold my pencil funny.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Savage Dragon

11. I find inspiration in… everything.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… being able to entertain people with my words.

13. I spend way too much time… answering lists of questions.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Chris Giarrusso.

15. It really bothers me when… my son won’t get his homework done.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… having to sit at a keyboard for hours at a time.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… over-thinking things.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… keep it to myself.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… www.imagecomics.com, facebook and Twitter

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… type with one finger. It’s so sad.