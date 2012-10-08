Podcast – Sheri Fink

Oct 8, 2012

We talk to Best-Selling children’s author, Sheri Fink about why she decided to self-publish, the process of self-publishing a children’s book, collaborating with an illustrator, the importance of word-of-mouth marketing, and what qualities make up a good children’s book character.  (10/3/12)

