Podcast – Sheri Fink

Oct 8, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Best-Selling children’s author, Sheri Fink about why she decided to self-publish, the process of self-publishing a children’s book, collaborating with an illustrator, the importance of word-of-mouth marketing, and what qualities make up a good children’s book character. (10/3/12)

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.