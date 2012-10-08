Podcast – Sheri Fink
We talk to Best-Selling children’s author, Sheri Fink about why she decided to self-publish, the process of self-publishing a children’s book, collaborating with an illustrator, the importance of word-of-mouth marketing, and what qualities make up a good children’s book character. (10/3/12)
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:18 — 41.5MB)
