Podcast – Matt Hawkins
We talk to Top Cow President and writer of Think Tank and Cyberforce, Matt Hawkins about ways to break into comic book industry as a writer, using science and technology in stories and the Top Cow Talent Hunt.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:00 — 56.1MB)
