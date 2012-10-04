Podcast – Matt Hawkins

Oct 4, 2012 by

We talk to Top Cow President and writer of Think Tank and Cyberforce, Matt Hawkins about ways to break into comic book industry as a writer, using science and technology in stories and the Top Cow Talent Hunt.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you'd like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

