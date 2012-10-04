Podcast – Matt Hawkins

Oct 4, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Top Cow President and writer of Think Tank and Cyberforce, Matt Hawkins about ways to break into comic book industry as a writer, using science and technology in stories and the Top Cow Talent Hunt.

Listen to the entire interview below.

