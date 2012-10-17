Podcast – Marqui Jackson
We talk to television writer, Marqui Jackson about the Disney TV Writer’s Fellowship, working in a writer’s room, pitching TV episode ideas and more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:37 — 48.8MB)
