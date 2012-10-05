Podcast – Laura Harrington

Oct 5, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Alice Bliss author, Laura Harrington about transforming a musical into a novel – and then transforming that novel back into a musical, the difference between writing for the theater and writing novels, that gray area between adult and YA books, writing about subjects that are close to home, and the importance of self-promotion.

Listen to the entire interview below.

