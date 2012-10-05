Podcast – Laura Harrington
We talk to Alice Bliss author, Laura Harrington about transforming a musical into a novel – and then transforming that novel back into a musical, the difference between writing for the theater and writing novels, that gray area between adult and YA books, writing about subjects that are close to home, and the importance of self-promotion.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:59 — 35.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Krista
YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Latest posts by Krista (see all)
- Q&A with Daniel Lazar - August 20, 2015
- Q&A with Carrie Pestritto - June 18, 2015
- Q&A with Jenny Bent - June 3, 2015