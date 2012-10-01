Podcast – Larry Dean Harris

Oct 1, 2012 by Guest Contributor

We talk with playwright and Los Angeles Regional Rep for the Dramatists Guild, Larry Dean Harris, about starting his own company, Playwrights 6, producing his own work, writing monologues versus dialogue, how stepping away from your writing can sometimes help you to see it more clearly, and what the Dramatists Guild is all about.

Listen to the entire interview below.

