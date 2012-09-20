20Q with Susan Beth Pfeffer

Sep 25, 2012 by Krista

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about best-selling author, Susan Beth Pfeffer.

1. My first job was… babysitting.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… out of work.

3. I collect… movies.

4. My favorite word is… gaunt! I love the word gaunt.

5. I’m a big fan of… lots and lots of things.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Think before you write. My agent taught me that.

7. I have always wanted to… fly like Superman.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… I don’t know. How do you select just one thing?

9. People often tell me that I… am nothing like they imagined (they figured someone who wrote Life As We Knew It must not be funny).

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…actually pretty good.

11. I find inspiration in…anything I can. I’m not an inspiration snob.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is…being your own boss. But I’ve got to tell you- there are a lot of great things about being a professional writer.

13. I spend way too much time… playing FreeCell.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… nobody. I hardly ever use my cell phone.

15. It really bothers me when… I’m not sufficiently respected.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is…the fear of not having enough money. That’s probably the fear of all self-employed people, not just professional writers.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… I can’t speak for most aspiring writers, but I know I had to learn to listen to what my editors told me. I always thought I knew better.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d…refuse to believe it. I’m pathologically optimistic.

19. The three websites I visit most often are…MJ’s Big Blog, FSU (figureskatinguniverse), and msnbc.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…light Sabbath candles every Friday night.