20Q with David Schwartz

Sep 26, 2012 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with DAVID SCHWARTZ

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Idolized and Meltdown writer/creator, David Schwartz.

1. My first job was… working weekends at A&M Comics and Books, in Miami, when I was in junior high.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… able to get more hours of sleep.

3. I collect… therefore I am.

4. My favorite word is… IDOLIZEDbecomesthehighestsellingcomicofalltime. That’s one word, isn’t it?

5. I’m a big fan of… people who never give up on their childhood dreams. Oh, and I’m a huge fan of Art Adams, who did an absolutely unbelievable, mind-blowing cover for IDOLIZED #1.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… was that writing is easy; you just open your veins and bleed a little.

7. I have always wanted to… be in a Broadway show. And run for President.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… I don’t know how to even begin to narrow that down to just one.

9. People often tell me that I… am dashingly handsome. But only if I pay them to.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… my daughter.

11. I find inspiration in… all sorts of places. Magazine articles, books, movies, conversations, my family; you name it. Sometime you just hear or see something that sparks inside of you and sends you scrambling for a pen and paper to jot it down before it escapes your brain.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… hearing from fans about how your work may have touched them, moved them, and/or inspired them.

13. I spend way too much time… in front of a computer screen.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… I’m confused. Do you think that there are some kind of tiny people living inside our cell phones?

15. It really bothers me when… people think that there are some kind of tiny people living inside our cell phones.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… This may be specific to my 2-career-and-a-family lifestyle, but for me it’s trying to find the time to actually sit down, get into the proper creative frame of mind, and then get everything out of my head and onto the paper before my work and/or familial duties pull me away again.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Well, I still consider myself to be just an aspiring writer, like an underdog, working hard to write the best material I possibly can, to better establish myself, and staying hungry for more. So, that being said, I don’t know that I’m really qualified to answer this.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… hire X-Force to go and kill him again.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Facebook is a constant, as it’s how my friends and I tend to keep in touch nowadays. Especially www.Facebook.com/IdolizedComic (shameless plug). Plus the sites for the Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel, so that I can keep up on my Dolphins, Heat and Hurricanes.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… almost landed the role as the son in “Kramer vs. Kramer”, back when I was 5 or 6 years old.