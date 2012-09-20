20Q with Chuck Dixon

Sep 24, 2012 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with Chuck Dixon

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about veteran Batman and Punisher writer, Chuck Dixon.

1. My first job was… a janitor.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be…a sad janitor.

3. I collect…toy soldiers.

4. My favorite word is…cyclopean.

5. I’m a big fan of…Italian westerns.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten…don’t write the last thought of the day so you’ll know where to start tomorrow.

7. I have always wanted to…fire a Thompson sub-machine gun.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…Steaming to Bamboola by Christopher Buckley.

9. People often tell me that I…should go to more conventions.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…Winterworld by me and Jorge Zaffino.

11. I find inspiration in…quiet moments.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is…not having to go to a job.

13. I spend way too much time…not exercising.

14. The most famous person in my cell phone is…Sylvester Stallone.

15. It really bothers me when…people can’t look me in the eye.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is…wondering where I’ll be a year from now.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is…holding too long onto an idea nobody wants.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d…leave a wake-up call.

19. The three websites I visit most often are…my own (dixonverse.net), armiesinplastic.com and g-mart.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…don’t drink.