Podcast – Nancy Mullane
We talk to journalist and author Nancy Mullane about how she came to know five prison inmates, the intricacies of researching within the prison system, how she organized four years of research into a manuscript, the role her publishing house Public Affairs played in submitting her book for the Pulitzer Prize, and how she landed her first agent and publisher.
Listen to the entire interview below.
