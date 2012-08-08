Podcast – Nancy Mullane

Aug 8, 2012 by

We talk to journalist and author Nancy Mullane about how she came to know five prison inmates, the intricacies of researching within the prison system, how she organized four years of research into a manuscript, the role her publishing house Public Affairs played in submitting her book for the Pulitzer Prize, and how she landed her first agent and publisher.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:03 — 43.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Krista

Krista

YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Krista

Latest posts by Krista (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This