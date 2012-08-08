Podcast – Margaret Dilloway
We talk to author Margaret Dilloway about researching in two different fields for her newest book, writing about subjects with a personal slant, how newspaper writing helped her fiction, how she landed her first agent, and why she likes to participate in book clubs.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 25:03 — 28.7MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Krista
YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Latest posts by Krista (see all)
- Q&A with Daniel Lazar - August 20, 2015
- Q&A with Carrie Pestritto - June 18, 2015
- Q&A with Jenny Bent - June 3, 2015