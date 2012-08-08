Podcast – Margaret Dilloway

Aug 8, 2012 by Krista

We talk to author Margaret Dilloway about researching in two different fields for her newest book, writing about subjects with a personal slant, how newspaper writing helped her fiction, how she landed her first agent, and why she likes to participate in book clubs.

Listen to the entire interview below.

