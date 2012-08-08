Podcast – Leonard Goldberg

Aug 8, 2012 by Krista

We talk to author Leonard Goldberg about the combination of medicine and politics in his latest book Patient One, how his medical career influences his writing, penning a series versus a stand-alone novel, balancing his medical and writing careers, transitioning between writing for the medical field and writing for a mass audience, and the importance of three-star reviews.

Listen to the entire interview below.

