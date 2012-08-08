Podcast – Leonard Goldberg
We talk to author Leonard Goldberg about the combination of medicine and politics in his latest book Patient One, how his medical career influences his writing, penning a series versus a stand-alone novel, balancing his medical and writing careers, transitioning between writing for the medical field and writing for a mass audience, and the importance of three-star reviews.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:52 — 41.1MB)
