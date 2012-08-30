Podcast – Barbara Hammond

Aug 30, 2012 by Guest Contributor

We talk to playwright, screenwriter and director Barbara Hammond about the differences between writing for the stage and writing for the screen, how acting and directing have changed the way she approaches writing, and her experience of following her single character play through to becoming a trilogy.

Listen to the entire interview below.

