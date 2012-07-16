Podcast – Paul Zak

Jul 16, 2012 by Krista

We talk to author and neurology and economics professor, Paul Zak about how the brain chemical oxytocin affects morality, maintaining narrative in a science book, writing for a general audience versus for the scientific community, becoming a narrator with whom readers can connect, and the importance of online promotion.

Listen to the entire interview below.

