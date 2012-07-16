Podcast – Paul Zak
We talk to author and neurology and economics professor, Paul Zak about how the brain chemical oxytocin affects morality, maintaining narrative in a science book, writing for a general audience versus for the scientific community, becoming a narrator with whom readers can connect, and the importance of online promotion.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 46:45 — 53.5MB)
