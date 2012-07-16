Podcast – Brian Freeman
We talk to bestselling mystery-thriller author, Brian Freeman about how the genre of psychological suspense differs from those of mystery and crime, the process of putting together a psychological suspense novel, the importance of setting, the pseudonym under which he writes chick-lit, and why he enjoys connecting with book clubs.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:53 — 35.3MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Krista
YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Latest posts by Krista (see all)
- Q&A with Daniel Lazar - August 20, 2015
- Q&A with Carrie Pestritto - June 18, 2015
- Q&A with Jenny Bent - June 3, 2015