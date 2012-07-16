Podcast – Brian Freeman

Jul 16, 2012 by Krista

We talk to bestselling mystery-thriller author, Brian Freeman about how the genre of psychological suspense differs from those of mystery and crime, the process of putting together a psychological suspense novel, the importance of setting, the pseudonym under which he writes chick-lit, and why he enjoys connecting with book clubs.

Listen to the entire interview below.

