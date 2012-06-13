Podcast – Vince Hernandez

Jun 13, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Aspen Comics writer/Editor-in-Chief, Vince Hernandez about the challenges he faces as an editor, developing creator owned comics, how, as a writer, he deals with being edited by someone else and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.