Podcast – Vince Hernandez

Jun 13, 2012 by

We talk to Aspen Comics writer/Editor-in-Chief, Vince Hernandez about the challenges he faces as an editor, developing creator owned comics, how, as a writer, he deals with being edited by someone else and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

