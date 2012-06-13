Podcast – Scott Allie

Jun 13, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Dark Horse Comics Senior Managing Editor and writer, Scott Allie about how he got his start in the industry, the submission process at Dark Horse, writing prose vs. for the comic book medium and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

