Podcast – George Gibson

Jun 8, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Bloomsbury USA Publishing Director, George Gibson about what he does as Publishing Director, taking the reins at Bloomsbury USA, the type of books he is looking for, running publishing houses large and small, and some of Bloomsbury’s newest books.

Listen to the entire interview below.

