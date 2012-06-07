Podcast – David Schwartz

Jun 7, 2012 by

We talk to Idolized writer/creator, David Schwartz about how he got started writing comics, developing creator owned books, where the idea for Idolized came from and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

