Podcast – Wes Albers

We talk to Black & White author, Wes Albers about drawing from his personal experience to write a grittily-realistic novel, how things fell apart with two different agents before he signed with a mid-sized publisher, balancing being a writer and being a cop, how he landed his job as director of the Southern California Writers’ Conference, and what that conference can do for you.

Listen to the entire interview below.

YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
