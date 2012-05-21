Podcast – Wes Albers

May 21, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Black & White author, Wes Albers about drawing from his personal experience to write a grittily-realistic novel, how things fell apart with two different agents before he signed with a mid-sized publisher, balancing being a writer and being a cop, how he landed his job as director of the Southern California Writers’ Conference, and what that conference can do for you.

Listen to the entire interview below.

