Podcast – Wes Albers
We talk to Black & White author, Wes Albers about drawing from his personal experience to write a grittily-realistic novel, how things fell apart with two different agents before he signed with a mid-sized publisher, balancing being a writer and being a cop, how he landed his job as director of the Southern California Writers’ Conference, and what that conference can do for you.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:35 — 48.1MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Krista
Latest posts by Krista (see all)
- Q&A with Daniel Lazar - August 20, 2015
- Q&A with Carrie Pestritto - June 18, 2015
- Q&A with Jenny Bent - June 3, 2015