Podcast – V.M.K. Fewings

May 22, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Stone Masters series author, V.M.K. Fewings about bringing something new to the popular vampire genre, being influenced by Anne Rice, doing historical research, and signing and working with a mid-sized publisher.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.