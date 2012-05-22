Podcast – V.M.K. Fewings
We talk to Stone Masters series author, V.M.K. Fewings about bringing something new to the popular vampire genre, being influenced by Anne Rice, doing historical research, and signing and working with a mid-sized publisher.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:32 — 24.3MB)
