Podcast – Tom Mayer
We talk to W.W. Norton Senior Editor, Tom Mayer about the nature of being an editor, the process a submitted manuscript goes though to become a published book, the editor-author relationship, the difference between editing fiction and nonfiction, and what makes a manuscript really stand out.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 48:25 — 44.3MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Krista
YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Latest posts by Krista (see all)
- Q&A with Daniel Lazar - August 20, 2015
- Q&A with Carrie Pestritto - June 18, 2015
- Q&A with Jenny Bent - June 3, 2015