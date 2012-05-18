Podcast – Tom Mayer

May 18, 2012

We talk to W.W. Norton Senior Editor, Tom Mayer about the nature of being an editor, the process a submitted manuscript goes though to become a published book, the editor-author relationship, the difference between editing fiction and nonfiction, and what makes a manuscript really stand out.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 48:25 — 44.3MB)

Listen to Stitcher

