Podcast – Sean Hood
We talk to screenwriter, Sean Hood about the challenges of re-inventing an iconic franchise, doing production rewrites on location, Amazon studios, originality in television vs. films, consulting with writers whose work you are hired to rewrite, who the best Robin “Hood” is and more.
