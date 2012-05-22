Podcast – Rob Spillman

May 22, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Tin House Co-founder and editor, Rob Spillman about what it’s like editing a literary magazine, what he looks for in a great short story, the importance of confidence in writing, recent trends in the world of literary fiction, and the (less-obvious) differences between short stores and full-length books.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.