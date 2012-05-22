Podcast – Rob Spillman
We talk to Tin House Co-founder and editor, Rob Spillman about what it’s like editing a literary magazine, what he looks for in a great short story, the importance of confidence in writing, recent trends in the world of literary fiction, and the (less-obvious) differences between short stores and full-length books.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:07 — 28.5MB)
Krista
YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
