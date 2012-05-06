Podcast – Larry Marder
We talk to Beanworld creator Larry Marder about how Tales of the Beanworld first got published, being the initial publisher/executive director of Image Comics, the publishing and editorial processes at Image and Dark Horse Comics, the switch from serial/periodical comic books to long form graphic novels and which beans are his favorites.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:29 — 54.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016