Podcast – Larry Marder

May 6, 2012 by

We talk to Beanworld creator Larry Marder about how Tales of the Beanworld first got published, being the initial publisher/executive director of Image Comics, the publishing and editorial processes at Image and Dark Horse Comics, the switch from serial/periodical comic books to long form graphic novels and which beans are his favorites.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:29 — 54.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This