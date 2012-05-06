Podcast – Larry Marder

May 6, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Beanworld creator Larry Marder about how Tales of the Beanworld first got published, being the initial publisher/executive director of Image Comics, the publishing and editorial processes at Image and Dark Horse Comics, the switch from serial/periodical comic books to long form graphic novels and which beans are his favorites.

Listen to the entire interview below.

