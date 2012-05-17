Podcast – Kelli Stanley

May 17, 2012 by

We talk to Award Winning noir author, Kelli Stanley about her use of period objects for research and inspiration, incorporating real-life places and events into her writing, how she got back on her feet after her agent left the country, and moving her book series from a small publisher to a large one.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:30 — 62.7MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Krista

Krista

YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Krista

Latest posts by Krista (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This