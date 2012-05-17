Podcast – Kelli Stanley

May 17, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Award Winning noir author, Kelli Stanley about her use of period objects for research and inspiration, incorporating real-life places and events into her writing, how she got back on her feet after her agent left the country, and moving her book series from a small publisher to a large one.

Listen to the entire interview below.

