Podcast – Joshua Dysart

We talk to Harbinger writer, Joshua Dysart about his new Valiant title Harbinger, bringing real life themes and issues into comics, why comics are more widely accepted as art and entertainment in Asia and Europe than in the U.S., how a writer gets a job on a comic property, whether Toyo Harada or Professor X would win in a pie eating contest and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

