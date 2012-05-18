Podcast – Jessica Therrien
We talk to Oppression author, Jessica Therrien about writing a young adult series, getting published without an agent, working with a mid-sized publisher, and her typical writing style.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 22:01 — 20.2MB)
