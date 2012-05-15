Podcast – James Lucas Jones

May 15, 2012

We talk to Oni Press Editor-in-Chief, James Lucas Jones about the submission process and where Oni finds new talent, what an editor’s responsibilities are, ownership of comic properties, the effect of digital downloads to the comic book industry, lead times in comic book publishing, Billy Pilgrim vs. Scott Pilgrim and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

