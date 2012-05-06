Podcast – James Hudnall
We talk to Harsh Realm creator James Hudnall about transitioning from publishing company staffer to comic book writer, the writing vs. re-writing process, the rise and appreciation of non-superhero based comics, the path and pitfalls of getting comics adapted into films and television shows, fighting for screen credit and whether psychics are real or fake.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:56 — 58.5MB)
