Podcast – James Hudnall

We talk to Harsh Realm creator James Hudnall about transitioning from publishing company staffer to comic book writer, the writing vs. re-writing process, the rise and appreciation of non-superhero based comics, the path and pitfalls of getting comics adapted into films and television shows, fighting for screen credit and whether psychics are real or fake.

Listen to the entire interview below.

