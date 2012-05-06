Podcast – Erik Larsen
We talk to Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen about how he maintains interesting storylines over two decades on the same title, what it’s like having your comic turned into a cartoon, reasons and revelations behind the founding of Image Comics, the difficulties in being a creator and publisher at the same time, what the submission process is like at Image and what the best kinds of dragons are.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:24 — 45.2MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016