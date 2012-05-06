Podcast – Erik Larsen

May 6, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen about how he maintains interesting storylines over two decades on the same title, what it’s like having your comic turned into a cartoon, reasons and revelations behind the founding of Image Comics, the difficulties in being a creator and publisher at the same time, what the submission process is like at Image and what the best kinds of dragons are.

Listen to the entire interview below.

